EU's Kallas says US, Iran strikes 'further complicate' talks to end war

European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that “exchanges of fire between the United States and Iran had further complicated already fraught efforts to end the war”, adding that Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait are “unacceptable”.

In a post on X, she said, “Under the memorandum, Tehran committed to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Its recent attacks on ships near the Strait violate that commitment and threaten to disrupt the resumption of energy supplies. Freedom of navigation must be unimpeded.”

“Next Monday, EU foreign ministers will meet with their Gulf counterparts to discuss how we can work together to support the implementation of the agreement and preserve freedom of navigation in the Strait as well as the Red Sea,” she added.