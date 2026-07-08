Mediator Qatar calls for de-escalation after Iran attacks on Gulf

Qatar has condemned strikes carried out by Iran against Kuwait and Bahrain and called for diplomacy, as hostilities resume following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports.

Qatar, a key intermediary in talks between Iran and the United States, has said it “emphasises the need to spare the region the consequences of these unjustified attacks”, in a foreign ministry statement posted on X.

Doha has also emphasised the need to “pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, to de-escalate tensions, and to build upon the progress achieved under the memorandum of understanding”.