EU aviation agency tells operators to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 31

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said that airlines should not operate within the airspace of Iran and Iraq, amid ongoing tensions and the potential for further military action, Reuters reports.

The EASA said its bulletin for the airspaces of Iran and Iraq was valid until August 31.

The agency’s previous bulletin, which expires on Wednesday, included Lebanon. It had also asked airlines to exercise caution when operating within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia.