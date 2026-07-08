E-Paper | July 08, 2026

UK's Jet2 says summer bookings rise 7pc after Middle East tensions ease

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British travel company Jet2 has said that easing geopolitical tensions have led to strong bookings in recent weeks, with booked-to-date passengers for summer up 7.1pc, Reuters reports.

The global aviation and leisure industry has been contending with higher costs and weak consumer confidence stemming from the Iran war, though peace negotiations to end the war are giving some holidaymakers confidence to go ahead with their travel plans.

Jet2, which sells flights and package holidays, posted profit before taxation of 551 million ($735.81m) for the year ended March 31, down 7pc from 593.2m a year earlier.

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