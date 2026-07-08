Iran says Gulf countries ought to 'prevent' usage of their territory, warns to hit 'origin' of attacks
Tehran also highlights the legal obligations of all states, particularly the neighbouring Gulf countries, to “prevent aggressor parties from using their territory and facilities to carry out acts of aggression” against Iran.
The foreign ministry stressed that any “cooperation in the commission of the crime of aggression against Iran constitutes complicity”.
Iran warned that its armed forces, under Article 51 of the UN Charter, would “target the very source and origin of the aggression”.