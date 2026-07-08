E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iran says US attacks, other moves render key elements of peace MoU 'ineffective'

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Iran says US “military aggression against several monitoring and surveillance centres” along its southern coast constituted a “gross violation” of Paragraph 1 of the Islamabad MoU.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the recurrence of attacks against Iran, the US decision to revoke the licence for Iranian oil sales, violations of arrangements regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon “rendered key and fundamental elements of the war-ending agreement ineffective”.

“The US regime, having reneged on its commitments, bears responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this escalation,” it said.

Strongly condemning the “repeated treaty violations by the United States”, the foreign ministry asserted that its armed forces “will not hesitate to defend Iran’s territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and national security against US military aggression” in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

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