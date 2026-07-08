Kuwait lambasts 'repeated' Iranian attacks on its soil

Kuwait condemned Iranian attacks on its soil, which it said undermined efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, as Tehran claimed attacks on US bases in the country and in Bahrain, AFP reports.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it expresses its “strongest condemnation and denunciation of the repeated, illicit Iranian attacks,” adding that “the continuation of these brazen attacks — at a time when regional and international efforts toward de-escalation are underway — systematically undermines efforts to lower tensions”.