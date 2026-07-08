Iran’s Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi has slammed the US’s decision to revoke the sanctions waiver permitting the sale of Iranian oil as a flagrant violation of the Islamabad MoU signed between Tehran and Washington, Tasnim reports.
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Iran’s Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi has slammed the US’s decision to revoke the sanctions waiver permitting the sale of Iranian oil as a flagrant violation of the Islamabad MoU signed between Tehran and Washington, Tasnim reports.