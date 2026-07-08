PHOTOS: Thousands line the streets of Iraq's Najaf for assassinated supreme leader's funeral procession Published July 8, 2026 Updated July 8, 2026 10:53am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Crowds of mourners gather around an unseen vehicle transporting the coffin of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a funeral procession in Najaf on July 8, 2026. —AFP A vehicle carrying the coffin of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, makes its way as people attend Khamenei’s funeral procession, in Najaf, Iraq, July 8, 2026. —Reuters People gather on the day of a funeral procession for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq, July 8, 2026. —AFP People gather on the day of a funeral procession for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq, July 8, 2026. —AFP