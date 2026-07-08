Israeli military says Hezbollah fighter killed in close-range clash

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya says a Hezbollah fighter has been killed in southern Lebanon after he opened fire at Israeli troops from inside a building in the Bint Jbeil area, Al Jazeera reports.

Waweya said the killing took place yesterday as reserve troops from the Yiftah Brigade were conducting searches in the same building where a clash took place last Thursday, during which an Israeli reservist was seriously wounded.

She said the troops returned fire, killing the Hezbollah fighter, and that no Israeli soldiers were injured in yesterday’s exchange.