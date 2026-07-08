Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was in Iraq to participate in the funeral ceremonies for assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, left for Iran after US strikes on southern Iran, state television reported, according to Reuters.
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was in Iraq to participate in the funeral ceremonies for assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, left for Iran after US strikes on southern Iran, state television reported, according to Reuters.