Three killed in Quetta, Duki blasts

QUETTA: Two students of a religious seminary and another man were killed in separate explosions in Quetta and the Luni area of Duki district on Tuesday.

Police officials said the teenage students of Imdadia Madrassah were playing in the Eidgah ground in Quetta’s Sariab area when a blast occurred, injuring three children.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the injured students to Civil Hospital. However, two of them later succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as 10-year-old Muhammad Sufyan and 11-year-old Khalil-ur-Rehman. Both had sustained multiple injuries in the powerful blast.

The injured student was identified as seven-year-old Asadullah.

A bomb disposal squad visited the site and said the explosion was caused by a grenade that went off while the children were playing in the ground.

After completion of legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the families. Police are investigating the incident.

In a separate incident, a man was killed in a bomb blast in the Luni area of Duki district.

Police said unidentified persons had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) by the roadside. The device exploded when a motorcyclist struck it while passing through the area, killing him on the spot.

Police shifted the body to Duki Hospital. Further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026