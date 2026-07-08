Pakistan women’s U-19 squad named for South Africa T20s

LAHORE: The national selection committee on Tuesday named a 17-member Pakistan women’s U-19 squad for the home T20 series against their South African counterparts taking place in Karachi later this month.

The five-match series will be played from July 14 to 24 at the National Bank Stadium.

Fizza Fiaz, who was part of the side that won a series 3-2 in Bangladesh in December 2025, will lead Pakistan against South Africa.

The right-handed batter featured in two matches of the five-match T20 series, scoring 72 runs, including a half-century. The 19-year-old also played in the National Women’s T20 Tournament besides competing in the National Women’s U-19 Tournament 2025-26.

Nine of the 17 squad members who featured in the Bangladesh series will compete against South Africa. Alongside Fizza, Aqsa Habib, Areesha Ansari, Komal Khan, Memoona Khalid, Raahima Syed, Ravail Farhan, Rozina Akram and Zoofishan Ayyaz were all part of that tour.

The players of the squad also featured in two U-19 fitness and skills camps in Karachi to prepare for the series against South Africa.

The South African squad, who are set to undertake their maiden tour to Pakistan, arrive in Karachi on July 10.

The series opener will be held on July 14 followed by games on July 17, 19, 22 and 24.

Squad: Fizza Fiaz (captain), Alzoha Hammad, Aqsa Habib, Areesha Ansari, Bar­irah Saif, Hadia Mina, Komal Khan, Mah Noor, Maham Nazakat, Mahnoor Zeb, Memoona Khalid, Raahima Syed, Ravail Farhan, Rozina Akram, Shahar Bano, Zainab Khanum, Zoofishan Ayyaz.

Team management: Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohammad Masroor (head coach), Shoaib Khan (batting coach), Naeem Tayyab (bowling coach), Jaweria Rauf (fielding coach), Eman Arbab (analyst), Taimoor Mehmood (strength and conditioning coach), Surakhsha Shaker (physio).

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026