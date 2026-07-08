Cabinet extends Rangers’ deployment in Sindh for one more year

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday ratified the extension of Pakistan Rangers’ deployment in the province for another year to assist the provincial police in maintaining law and order.

According to a statement issued after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the paramilitary force will continue to operate in Sindh from July 20, 2026 to July 19, 2027.

The provincial government has been regularly extending the paramilitary troops’ deployment under Article 147 of the Constitution, under which the federal government, on the request of a province, can deploy civil armed forces to aid the provincial government.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, accompanied by Food Minister Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar and Fisheries Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani, said the cabinet had issued directives for indiscriminate action against hoarders.

Orders action against wheat hoarders to stabilise prices; Sharjeel asks MQM-P to quit federal ministries before launching protest over power, water and gas shortages

He said that the provincial government had ordered strict action against wheat hoarders to stabilise prices, as part of a wide-ranging package of reforms focused on agriculture, food security and rural development in the province.

Memon said that Sindh and Punjab had witnessed bumper wheat crops, but hoarders had attempted to create an artificial shortage by purchasing large quantities directly from farmers. “In view of this, the cabinet has decided to seal the warehouses of hoarders and launch a crackdown against them,” he said.

Food Minister Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman said that wheat procurement had been carried out in a transparent manner and Sindh had achieved a record crop this year. “The government is taking all possible steps to ensure stability in flour prices, and indiscriminate and strict action will be taken against hoarding and illegal profiteering,” he said.

The senior minister said that a committee comprising the secretaries of food, agriculture and law had been formed to review the National Wheat Policy 2026-2030.

Sindh won’t allow new sugar mills

Memon said the cabinet supported conditional deregulation and phased trade liberalisation in the sugar sector, but decided not to allow the establishment of new sugar mills.

He said instructions had been issued to retain the province’s regulatory powers over the sector, protect the interests of farmers, consumers and the environment, and ensure effective provincial representation in the relevant commission. “The agriculture department has been directed to formally convey the cabinet’s decision to the federal government,” he added.

The senior minister said that the cabinet had approved an agreement between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) and Aga Khan University for the promotion of inclusive education.

The initiative includes establishment of a special education unit at the AKU, specialised teacher training, research, policymaking, model schools, development of modern educational resources, and government financial assistance for the project.

Memon said that the cabinet had also approved completion of the remaining construction work on the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Flyover in Hyderabad.

Fisheries service

He said that to strengthen monitoring of the coastal belt, the cabinet decided to rename the Marine Conservation Police as the Sindh Fisheries Service. “It also approved the purchase of three modern speedboats for coastal surveillance,” he added.

Speaking about agriculture, Minister Mehar said that climate change had severely affected the sector and caused significant losses to farmers. “Water scarcity has become a major challenge and there are fears of further shortages in the future,” he apprehended.

Responding to questions, the senior minister said the livelihood of the majority of the province’s population was linked to agriculture and livestock, while Sindh was facing severe water shortages.

He alleged that the Indian government was openly violating the Indus Waters Treaty. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has effectively presented the case of the Indus River and Pakistan at the international level, and the Indus Waters Treaty is irrevocable,” he said.

On wheat stocks, he said no complaint had been received regarding the disappearance of wheat from Sindh.

Action against Labour Dept, Yellow Line corruption

In response to a question, the senior minister said that the labour minister had identified corruption and irregularities in his department, after which immediate action was taken.

He said that illegal advance payments had been made in the Yellow Line BRT project.

In response to a further question, he said that the Benazir Income Support Programme is an excellent and effective social protection scheme; however, there is room for improvement to make it more effective and comprehensive.

The meeting also approved digitisation of the food department and the final draft of the Sindh Farmers’ Agricultural Collectives Act, 2026, reviewed the draft National Wheat Policy 2026-2030, and cleared decisions relating to infrastructure, welfare, education and governance.

Commenting on the MQM’s stance, he said if the party was “truly serious” it should withdraw from federal ministries and launch practical protests over water, gas and electricity issues in Sindh.

“Announcing separation from the federal cabinet should not remain merely a statement, but must be followed by practical action,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026