E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Saudi Arabia condemns tanker attacks, holds Iran responsible

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Saudi Arabia has issued a statement strongly condemning the attacks on Saudi and Qatari tankers today, holding Iran responsible.

In a statement from the foreign ministry, Riyadh affirms that the “unacceptable attacks constitute an assault on the security and safety of international maritime navigation and on the security of global energy supplies”.

“The Kingdom further emphasises that Iran’s continued perpetration of these attacks constitutes a grave violation of international law, international norms, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which guarantee freedom of maritime navigation and the safe passage of ships through international waterways,” the statement adds.

Saudi Arabia reiterates its demand that Iran immediately cease all actions that “threaten regional security, the safety of international shipping, and global energy supplies”.

It also holds Iran fully responsible for these attacks, as well as for all resulting damage and consequences.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Islamic banking
Updated 06 Jul, 2026

Islamic banking

THE roadmap for eliminating riba from Pakistan’s financial system from 2028 offers some clarity on how the...
Prison reforms
06 Jul, 2026

Prison reforms

IF nothing else, it was good to see the four provincial chief executives sharing a common platform. The chief...
Preserving Taxila
06 Jul, 2026

Preserving Taxila

TAXILA is far more than a collection of ancient ruins. It is one of South Asia’s greatest archaeological ...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe