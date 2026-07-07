Saudi Arabia condemns tanker attacks, holds Iran responsible

Saudi Arabia has issued a statement strongly condemning the attacks on Saudi and Qatari tankers today, holding Iran responsible.

In a statement from the foreign ministry, Riyadh affirms that the “unacceptable attacks constitute an assault on the security and safety of international maritime navigation and on the security of global energy supplies”.

“The Kingdom further emphasises that Iran’s continued perpetration of these attacks constitutes a grave violation of international law, international norms, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which guarantee freedom of maritime navigation and the safe passage of ships through international waterways,” the statement adds.

Saudi Arabia reiterates its demand that Iran immediately cease all actions that “threaten regional security, the safety of international shipping, and global energy supplies”.

It also holds Iran fully responsible for these attacks, as well as for all resulting damage and consequences.