Iranian spokesperson vows response to 'any act of aggression'

Iran’s defence ministry spokesman has vowed that the country will respond to any act of aggression by enemies, hailing its “self-sufficient defence capability”, state broadcaster Press TV reports.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran pursues the path of diplomacy with authority, but in the face of any aggression or crossing of red lines, it will give a decisive, effective and proportionate response. Past experiences have proven this reality to the enemies,” Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik tells journalists.

The spokesman adds that Iran will continue to strengthen its national power, develop deterrence and maintain sustainable security with the support of its people, domestic capabilities, valuable defence experiences and the guidance of supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the broadcaster reports.