Qatar summons Iran envoy over attack on LNG tanker in Hormuz

Qatar has summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador and delivered a formal protest note following the targeting of a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement posted on X, the foreign ministry said the incident constituted a “serious violation of international navigation safety”, a “direct threat to the security of global energy supplies” and a “clear and explicit breach of the rules of international law”.

The ministry has demanded that Tehran “immediately cease any practices that undermine regional security” and endanger international shipping and energy supplies.