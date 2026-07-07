E-Paper | July 07, 2026

Israel's Netanyahu says he and Trump align on big things over Iran

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a CNN interview that despite occasional disagreements with US President Donald Trump on Iran, they see “eye to eye” on the big things related to handling Tehran.

Netanyahu says it is too early to say what would happen after Washington and Tehran signed an interim peace deal.

“The President believes that he can stop Iran’s nuclear program,” Netanyahu told CNN, but added that he has his doubts. “On the big things we see eye to eye, and occasionally we don’t, but we’re true allies.”

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