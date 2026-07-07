Drone hits another tanker in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) has received a report of another incident involving a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“The tanker was struck by an unknown uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and has sustained minor structural damage,” UKMTO says in a statement on X. “No casualties or environmental impact reported, and vessel is continuing to its next port of call.”

The agency adds that it is continuing to investigate and advises vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.