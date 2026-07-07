Lebanese President urges more international pressure on Israel ‘to cease attacks’

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has condemned continued Israeli attacks on civilians and the killing of four people in the town of Nabatieh on Monday, Al Jazeera reports.

Aoun has posted on his X account after meeting representatives of the Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian group led by former foreign minister Gebran Bassil.

Bassil has conditionally backed Lebanon’s framework agreement with Israel, which has been condemned by Hezbollah for not addressing Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon.

President Aoun says no outside influence will be allowed to determine Lebanese interests and the course of negotiations with Israel.