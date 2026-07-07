Turkiye 'very instrumental' in helping end Iran war: Trump

US President Donald Trump says that Turkiye has been a “great ally for us” and hails their role in the US-Iran peace process.

“They know Iran very well and they know the problems with Iran,” Trump tells reporters alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “But they have been very instrumental along with a couple of other countries in helping [end the war].

“This is a nation that has been very good … extraordinary in many ways, with respect to our relationship, including trying to end the war with Iran,” Trump says.

He adds that the campaign in Iran is a “denuclearisation effort”.

“I don’t think he wants to see them (Iran) have a nuclear weapon either,” Trump says of Erdogan.