'I’m not sure they’d be there for us': Trump reiterates criticism of Nato over lack of support during Iran war

US President Donald Trump has once again taken a swipe at Nato for not assisting Washington during the Iran war.

“I said I don’t need that kind of help. We didn’t need any help at all,” Trump tells reporters during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

“In a way, I was testing the people, I was testing to see whether or not they’d be there, because I’ve long said that we help them, but I’m not sure they’d be there for us,” he adds, saying Italy, Germany and France turned Washington down.