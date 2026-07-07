Doha says Iran bears full legal responsibility for attack on Qatari tanker near Hormuz

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, says the targeting of Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat near the Strait of Hormuz was an unacceptable attack on the security of international navigation and global energy supplies, Reuters reports.

Describing the incident as a clear violation of international law, he urged Iran to immediately halt actions threatening regional security and maritime navigation, and said Tehran bore full legal responsibility for the attack and any resulting damage or consequences.