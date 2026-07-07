E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Iran's Ghalibaf vows to punish those behind assassination of supreme leader Khamenei

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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has vowed that the perpetrators behind the assassination of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be punished, stressing that his martyrdom has “strengthened public resolve”, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

“The people, who have served as the driving force and steadfast supporters of their Revolution for the past 47 years, have, over the past four months, chanted ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ every night, expressing their hatred and revulsion toward those who martyred our Leader and demanding revenge,” he is quoted as saying.

He further stresses that the “final step of vengeance” will be achieved through the “liberation of Holy al-Quds (Jerusalem)” from Israel.

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