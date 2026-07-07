MEDIA and experts working in the field of climate change often talk about the issue. Then we have air pollution, a topic often discussed. But nobody talks about another painful nuisance that is noise pollution in Karachi. This serious issue has been affecting many residential areas of Karachi. In recent days, a large number of street vendors, particularly pushcart operators and ice cream sellers, have started using loudspeakers and recorded messages at high volumes while passing through narrow residential streets.

This continuous noise causes immense disturbance, especially to senior citizens, patients and families seeking a peaceful environment.

At the same time, children are seen playing cricket and football in and around residential areas, often continuing even after sunset. To make matters worse, they could be seen throughout the night, especially on weekends for ‘night cricket’. While recreation is important, such activities on roads not only create excessive noise, but also pose safety risks.

A much bigger nuisance, however, is posed by motorcycles without silencers. Additionally, the use of fireworks and occasional aerial firing further aggravate the situation, making life unbearable.

Noise pollution is not merely an in-convenience; it is a serious public health concern. Prolonged exposure to high noise levels can lead to hearing loss, stress, sleep disturbances and cardiovascular problems. Despite clear laws regulating the use of loudspeakers and preventing public nuisance, enforcement appears weak. It appears that we have become accustomed to this nuisance, for nobody cares about it. The authorities concerned chould take immediate and effective steps to control this growing problem.

Muhammad Asif Ansari

Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026