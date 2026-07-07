Is the gun culture returning to KP?

A RATHER disturbing trend is unfolding in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where the gun culture is once again witnessing a sharp and rapid resurgence. According to official data from the Home Department, between January 2024 and March 2026, over 400,000 individuals submitted applications for arms licences across the province. Of these, 314,855 applications were approved, and 277,029 licences have already been issued. This massive issuance has generated more than Rs3 billion in revenues for the KP government.

District-wise, Peshawar leads with 45,375 new licences, followed by Swat 21,219, Mardan 18,467, Swabi 14,952, Charsadda 14,279, Bannu 12,322, Dera Ismail Khan 11,371, Kohat 11,313, Nowshera 9,819 and several other districts. Pistols dominate the approvals, with 250,039 licences issued, contributing over Rs2.11 billion in revenue. Additionally, 33,704 rifle licences, 30,905 shotgun licences and 207 revolver licences were granted. There has also been a noticeable increase in applications for arms dealerships, repair workshops, manufacturing factories and shooting clubs.

While the government maintains that the process is strictly regulated through biometric verification, police checks and a computerised system, serious concerns remain. Locally manufactured weapons, particularly those produced in unregulated clusters, continue to be largely untraceable — a major challenge for law-enforcement agencies.

This surge is not merely a reflection of citizens’ desire to seek personal security amid escalating militancy, familial feuds and a pervasive sense of grim insecurity. Alarmingly, the possession of arms is increasingly becoming a symbol of social status and power. Experts rightly warn that easy availability of weapons can transform minor disputes into deadly confrontations, further destabilising an already fragile social fabric.

The provincial government has to go beyond revenue generation and implement stricter monitoring, intelligence-led scrutiny and public awareness campaigns to prevent the unchecked proliferation of arms.

Without immediate corrective measures, this rising gun culture may severely undermine long-term peace and stability in the province. Maninstream media needs to highlight this critical issue to spark a meaningful debate leading to policy reforms.

Sher Alam Shinwari

Peshawar

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026