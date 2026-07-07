DISILLUSIONED YOUTH: Young people remain suspicious about the transparency and meritocracy of the recruitment process of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC). This negative perception is reinforced by the frequent emergence of controversial recruitment cases. Consequently, many young people feel betrayed, humiliated and neglected by the system. As a result, we are witnessing growing frustration among the youth. Many talented individuals think long and hard before appearing in recruitment tests, viewing them as fixed matches and a waste of time and money due to perceived political influence. The provincial government should restore the youth’s confidence so that the system does not suffer from intellectual decline.

Usman Ali Mahar

Ghotki

GROWING NOMOPHOBIA: The fear of being without a mobile phone, known as nomophobia, is widely noticed among children. Parents remain worried that their children do not sleep, eat or even go to the washroom without their phones. This leads to several mental and physical health issues. Furthermore, children’s social development remains stagnant as they stay home most of the time. Doctors are treating a growing number of children suffering from eye strain, poor posture, anxiety and even depression. This is because parents hand over mobile phones to even toddlers just to keep them busy with something. This is a destructive practice. Both parents and educational institutions should encourage children to engage in physical activities.

Tania Shahjahan

Kamber Ali Khan

Shortage of SCIENCE TEACHERS: Sadly, Sindh faces a severe shortage of qualified science teachers even though thousands of educated individuals remain unemployed despite meeting the required criteria for Primary School Science Teacher posts. Compared to the huge job demand, the government recently filled 1,237 Junior Science Teacher slots. The government should consider filling all the required vacancies on a priority basis.

Azhar Azad Mughal

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026