At 250, the US confronts its own reflection

Every nation tells itself a founding story. The United States of America’s begins with the Mayflower, reaches its political crescendo in Philadelphia in 1776, and finds its constitutional architecture in 1787. The Federalist Papers defended an energetic republic capable of balancing liberty with order, while The Anti-Federalist Papers warned that concentrated power would ultimately erode the very freedoms the Revolution sought to secure. Two and a half centuries later, the debate feels less like settled history than today’s headlines.

The US enters its 250th birthday admirable to some yet a cause of concern to many. Anniversaries are mirrors. The reflection confronting the US today is more combustible than the fireworks illuminating the Fourth of July sky.

The Declaration of Independence proclaimed universal equality, but the republic that followed struggled to extend that promise beyond white male property holders. Indigenous dispossession and slavery, later segregation, are not historical footnotes but central contradictions embedded within the nation’s development.

The Constitution itself tells a story of unfinished redemption. Its amendments chart the republic’s moral expansion. Each revision represented an admission that the original constitutional settlement, remarkable though it was, remained incomplete.

Yet constitutional development is not self-executing. Rights endure only when institutions command public trust. The US’ recent experience suggests that trust has weakened.

Polarisation has transformed political disagreement into existential conflict. Judicial appointments are increasingly viewed through partisan lenses. Electoral legitimacy is questioned with unsettling regularity. Constitutional norms that once rested upon unwritten restraint increasingly depend upon legal technicalities. The republic still possesses formidable institutions; but the confidence in them that sustains them has become considerably thinner.

This erosion extends beyond politics into society itself. The US’ crisis is structural. Economic, educational and cultural elites increasingly reproduce themselves through closed networks, credentialism and institutional gatekeeping, leaving large sections of society alienated from opportunity and public life. Democracy weakens when citizens lose confidence that they genuinely shape their own future.

Democracy requires more than formal elections. It demands people capable of independent judgment rather than passive consumption of elite narratives, partisan echo chambers or algorithmic manipulation. The Founders envisioned a republic sustained by civic virtue, not merely constitutional machinery. A society unable to think freely ultimately cannot govern itself freely.

The US’ international position reflects similar contradictions. Since 1945, Washington has underwritten much of the world’s security architecture, supported global scientific collaboration and provided liquidity during repeated financial crises. These are genuine public goods.

But privilege carries obligations. The dollar’s unique role also grants the US extraordinary advantages through seigniorage, global demand for Treasury securities and unparalleled influence over international finance.

Federal Reserve policy, designed for domestic objectives, routinely exports inflationary pressures, capital volatility and debt burdens to emerging economies. Financial sanctions, control over payment systems and the centrality of the dollar have likewise transformed monetary power into geopolitical leverage.

Such advantages inevitably impose asymmetric costs on others. A responsible superpower should recognise both sides of that ledger rather than presenting every exercise of financial dominance as the defence of its own hegemony.

The US’ credibility weakens whenever Washington attributes domestic economic anxieties or political dysfunction primarily to other countries instead of confronting structural challenges at home.

The lesson of the US’ constitutional journey is neither triumphalism nor despair. The Framers deliberately designed a system that is supposed to be capable of correction because they understood human imperfection. Every period of national renewal has required difficult self-examination rather than comforting mythology.

At 250, the US should rediscover that constitutional habit. It should renew civic education, restore confidence in institutions through transparency rather than partisanship, broaden economic opportunity beyond inherited privilege, and defend liberty not simply as the absence of government restraint but as the capacity for people to think independently and participate meaningfully in public life. Internationally, it should engage with responsibility rather than exceptionalism, accepting that “global leadership” entails restraint as well as influence.

The US experiment has always been a generational commitment to “a more perfect Union”. But the world of 2026 is not the world of 1776. Today, that commitment must extend beyond the US’ shores — to help the world meet common challenges and to join with other nations in making the planet a better home for all. At 250, this is both the US’ greatest inheritance and its unfulfilled promise.—China Daily/ANN

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026