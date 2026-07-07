Millions gather as Khamenei’s funeral procession begins in Tehran

The coffins of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family pass near Tehran’s Azadi Tower through a sea of mourners, gathered to attend the late supreme leader’s funeral.—Reuters

• Flower petals cover coffin as it makes its way along streets

• Iranian capital’s airspace closed as country stands still to remember former leader

TEHRAN: A sea of people filled the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral procession of Iran’s assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with authorities saying millions were on the streets in numbers that could rival those of his predecessor’s farewell nearly four decades ago.

Ordinary Iranians joined top officials for the procession, in which a truck carrying the bodies of Khamenei and four family members killed in a Feb 28 US-Israeli strike inched its way to Azadi Square in the west of the city.

Authorities have yet to give an official turnout figure but AFP images showed huge numbers stretching along major boulevards in the Iranian capital.

After lying in state for two days at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex, the body of Khamenei began its journey through the capital accompanied by massive crowds of mourners.

Flower petals covered the coffin as it made its way along the streets.

Mourners gathered in Imam Hussein Square in eastern Tehran and hanged an effigy of US President Donald Trump, according to state media.

Authorities are hoping to avoid a repeat of the chaos that marred the 1989 funeral of Khamenei’s predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which drew an estimated 10 million people, according to state news agency IRNA. Crowd surges in Khomeini’s funeral killed more than 10 people and injured over 10,000.

“If I am to compare this ceremony to that one, I can say they are not different at all. But the crowd this time seems more enthusiastic,” said Gholamreza Khanbabaei, 58, attending the procession.

Tehran’s airspace was closed on Monday as the country stood still to remember the former leader.

Mourners marched through the streets waving the flags of Iran and Hezbollah, as well as red flags symbolising revenge.

Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was seen attending the procession, according to local media. In sweltering heat, trucks sprayed mourners with water to cool them, while organisers handed out Iranian flags and pictures of the assassinated supreme leader and successor, his son Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

The procession route covered around 20 kilometres. A day earlier, thousands had filled the Grand Mosalla to pay their respects to Khamenei and four family members killed in the Israeli air strikes, which were based on US intelligence.

Massive concrete walls at the complex separated the public from the coffin to prevent stampedes.

Parliament speaker and chief ne­­gotiator with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, hailed on X the way the “proud and invincible na­­tion of Islamic Iran unanimously” paid tribute to its “martyr”.

Three of Ali Khamenei’s sons made a rare public appearance at the funeral on Sunday, further highlighting the absence of Mojtaba Khamenei, who was named supreme leader shortly after his father’s killing but has yet to appear in public.

Officials have said he was wou­n­ded in the airstrikes but the severity of his injuries remains unclear.

‘Demand revenge’

The Middle East war is on hold following a ceasefire and an initial accord struck with the US. Both Washington and Tehran have warned they are ready to resume military action, and vengeance has been a major theme at the funerals.

“The killers of Khamenei must face punishment,” a 38-year-old man who gave his surname as Miremadi told AFP at the prayers on Sunday.

“We back our revolution and our leader, and we demand revenge for the blood of our loved ones,” said a woman, 39, with the surname Bakand.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026