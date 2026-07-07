Spain edge Portugal to reach quarter-finals

ARLINGTON: Substi­tute Mikel Merino scored a late winner to put Spain in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Portugal, and ended Cristiano Ronal­do’s hunt for a World Cup title on Tuesday.

The European champions will face the United States — the only one of the co-hosts remaining — or Belgium on Friday in Los Angeles.

In front of an expectant crowd of 70,649 at the air-conditioned home of the Dallas Cowboys, a match that on paper promised so much, failed to really deliver.

Extra time looked certain before fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped in Merino to settle the contest in the first minute of injury time.

It meant a sour final World Cup match for the 41-year-old Ronaldo, now playing in Saudi Arabia, having confirmed on the eve of the encounter that this would be his last dance on football’s biggest stage.

The Iberian neighbours both came into the contest un­­beaten, but while Portugal had not been entirely convincing, Spain had not even conceded a goal in the tournament.

Spain should have been ahead with less than 10 minutes gone when Dani Olmo played in Mikel Oyarzabal but with only goalkeeper Diogo Costa to beat, he somehow pulled it well wide.

Portugal skipper Ronaldo had his first chance to add to his three goals in North America, stinging the palms of goalkeeper Unai Simon from a tight angle.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain cranked up the pressure, Yamal and Alex Baena te­­s­ting Costa twice in quick succession, the second a wonderful fingertip save.

Portugal ended the half on top and Roberto Marti­nez’s side were inches from taking the lead when Spain full-back Pedro Porro stuck out his head and directed a Nuno Mendes shot onto his own crossbar. In a game that was cagey, Arsenal midfielder Merino won it at the death with a composed finish that was out of keeping with much of what went on before.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026