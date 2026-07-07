E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Mobile assembly falls

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: Local manufacturing of mobile phones declined seven per cent year-on-year to 11.17 million units in 5M2026 from 12.05m a year ago.

Quoting data released by the Pakistan Telecom­munication Autho­rity (PTA), Topline Securities said local mobile phone companies manufactured 2m units in May, up 10pc from 1.81m units in April.

The brokerage house said that production of VGOTel, Tecno, and Samsung phones increased by 29pc, 24pc, and 7pc in 5M2026, respectively, while Vivo, Itel, and Infinix declined by 30pc, 29pc, and 19pc.

Pakistan met 86pc of its mobile phone demand through local manufacturing/assembly in May, up from 83pc in April. In 5M2026, this ratio stands at 85pc.

Despite thriving local production, mobile phone imports surged 29pc to $1.747bn in 11MFY26 from $1.354bn, PBS data showed.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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