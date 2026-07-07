Judicial Commission of Pakistan likely to meet on 20th to confirm additional judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is likely to meet on July 20 to consider confirmation of two additional judges, extension of the term of Constitutional Benches in the Sindh High Court as well as to consider nominations to fill five vacant offices of judges in provincial high courts.

Already, chief justices of four high courts and other members of the commission have submitted names to JCP for appointment as additional judges in different high courts. Headed by CJP Yahya Afridi, the JCP had invited nominations for 10 additional judges of Lahore High Court, five for the SHC, five for the Balochistan High Court and three for the Islamabad High Court.

The JCP has already received 35 nominations for five offices of judges in SHC.

The JCP will also consider names for elevation as additional judges to fill three IHC offices.

For the Peshawar High Court, the JCP will consider confirmation of four additional judges. It will also consider confirmation of one additional judge and other nominations to fill vacancies of 10 judges in LHC. For LHC, the JCP has received 24 nominations. The JCP will also consider names for BHC during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026