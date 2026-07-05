Govt body to judge judges’ performance annually

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar says the government is introducing, for the first time, a constitutional mechanism to evaluate judges’ performance annually through a seven-member judges evaluation committee, constituted to ensure transparency as well as merit in appointments to the high courts.

The committee would interview candidates before forwarding recommendations to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

The law minister was addressing the inauguration of the Lawyers Education Academy at the Punjab Bar Council and a certificate distribution ceremony for successful participants of the Bar Vocational Course.

Responding to a question on constitutional reforms, he said a 28th constitutional amendment was not under immediate consideration and any future constitutional amendment would be introduced only after consultation with all political parties.

Mr Tarar pointed out that the government was working on a comprehensive health insurance policy for lawyers and their families and under health insurance scheme, the lawyers would receive treatment for major illnesses, including cancer, kidney, liver and heart diseases, at both public and private hospitals. He announced a grant of Rs20m for the Bar Vocational Course, saying that Punjab had already provided Rs1.35bn to bar associations.

Judicial Commission of Pakistan member Ahsan Bhoon, Pakistan Bar Council vice chairman Pir Masood Chishti, Punjab Bar Council vice chairman Khawaja Qaiser Butt and others were present.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026