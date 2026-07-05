E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Govt body to judge judges’ performance annually

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
In this file photo, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
In this file photo, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar says the government is introducing, for the first time, a constitutional mechanism to evaluate judges’ performance annually through a seven-member judges evaluation committee, constituted to ensure transparency as well as merit in appointments to the high courts.

The committee would interview candidates before forwarding recommendations to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

The law minister was addressing the inauguration of the Lawyers Education Academy at the Punjab Bar Council and a certificate distribution ceremony for successful participants of the Bar Vocational Course.

Responding to a question on constitutional reforms, he said a 28th constitutional amendment was not under immediate consideration and any future constitutional amendment would be introduced only after consultation with all political parties.

Mr Tarar pointed out that the government was working on a comprehensive health insurance policy for lawyers and their families and under health insurance scheme, the lawyers would receive treatment for major illnesses, including cancer, kidney, liver and heart diseases, at both public and private hospitals. He announced a grant of Rs20m for the Bar Vocational Course, saying that Punjab had already provided Rs1.35bn to bar associations.

Judicial Commission of Pakistan member Ahsan Bhoon, Pakistan Bar Council vice chairman Pir Masood Chishti, Punjab Bar Council vice chairman Khawaja Qaiser Butt and others were present.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe