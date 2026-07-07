PAF officer’s alleged killer sent to jail in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Monday sent the alleged killer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Group Captain Asim Tariq to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for an identity parade.

The order was passed by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasanat Mohammad Zulqarnain. The police produced the suspect, Saad Abbasi, before the court under tight security. Prosecutor Raja Naveed and the investigating officer (IO) also appeared in the court.

The IO informed the court that a case had been registered against the suspect under the anti-terrorism law at the Margalla Police Station. He requested that an identity parade be conducted in accordance with the law.

Accepting the request, the court remanded the suspect to jail for 14 days to facilitate the identity parade and directed the officials concerned to submit a report after completing the process.

The court adjourned further proceedings until July 20 and ordered that the suspect be produced again on the next date of hearing.

The suspect allegedly shot the PAF officer when he tried to save a woman from being abducted by him in Islamabad on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026