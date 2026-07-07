Pakistani filmmakers invited to submit films for Oscars

LAHORE: The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC) is inviting filmmakers to submit their films for Oscar consideration in the International Feature Film Award category for the 99th Academy Awards.

The deadline is 5pm PST on Monday, Aug 10, 2026.

An international film is defined as a feature-length motion picture of over 40 minutes produced outside of the United States of America and its territories with a predominantly (more than 50pc) non-English dialogue track. Animated and documentary feature films are permitted, says a press release issued by the PASC.

The selection committee comprises individuals selected through a process of private nominations and referrals. Nominators are esteemed film professionals —predominantly filmmakers, artists, and craftspeople with expertise in the realm of motion pictures. Current and prior committee members may recommend candidates, including potential replacements for departing or unavailable members. Proposed candidates are reviewed for eligibility, potential conflicts of interest, and willingness to comply with confidentiality obligations before being ratified by a majority vote of eligible returning committee members.

The chairperson — or deputy chairperson where the chairperson is recused — then presents the proposed slate to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for final approval.

In forming the committee, the PASC makes good-faith efforts to ensure representation across gender, region, generation, and professional background. Members may include directors, producers, writers, actors, editors, cinematographers, sound artists, critics, curators, academics, and other qualified film professionals. At least 50% of committee members must be artists and/or craftspeople from the motion picture industry, and voting members must be citizens, residents, or individuals with refugee or asylum status in Pakistan.

The committee diligently ensures that every member individually watches the films and casts their votes, following a process akin to the Academy’s. The PASC administration then tallies the votes and collaborates with the Academy to support filmmakers in submitting their films successfully.

The committee will choose one film as Pakistan’s official submission for the award.

Eligibility criteria:

All film submissions must be first released theatrically in the country or region of origin for paid admission. The theatrical release must begin no earlier than October 1, 2025, and no later than September 30, 2026, and be first publicly exhibited for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theatre for the profit of the producer and exhibitor. The seven consecutive days of the theatrical release are required to occur in one venue. In order for films to more easily meet theatrical exhibition requirements, the Academy will allow films to qualify outside the country or region of origin, provided the film is theatrically exhibited outside of the United States and its territories for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theatre for paid admission.

The film must be advertised and exhibited during its qualifying theatrical run in a manner considered normal and customary for theatrical feature distribution.

Films that, in any version, receive a nontheatrical public exhibition or distribution before their qualifying theatrical release will not be eligible for Academy Awards consideration. Non Theatrical public exhibition or distribution includes but is not limited to broadcast and cable television, PPV/VOD, DVD and/or streaming distribution, in-flight airline distribution, internet transmission.

All submitted films must include accurate, legible English-language subtitles.

It should be noted that as of 2026, new academy rules state that while international films can still be the official selection of their countries, they can now qualify separately by winning the top prize at a major international festival such as the Palme d’Or at Cannes, the Golden Lion at Venice, or the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

To read the complete rules, you can go to the Academy Awards website. For entry forms, submission details, and queries, reach out to oscarsubmissions.pk@gmail.com and/or submit through the portal on pascfilm.org

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026