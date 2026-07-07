Two brothers burnt in cylinder fire

SARGODHA: Two young plumber brothers suffered severe burns while checking an LPG cylinder for a gas leak in Sargodha on Monday. They were rescued and shifted to hospital.

Reports said the incident occurred at a house in the 49-Tail area on Faisalabad Road, where a fire erupted while the brothers were checking an LPG cylinder for leakage. The blaze left 22-year-old Zain Munir and his brother, Afzal Munir, both residents of Ginanwala, with serious burn injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the injured brothers to the DHQ Teaching Hospital for treatment.

SHOT DEAD: A 68-year-old man was allegedly shot dead over a family dispute in Sargodha, police said.

Reports said Nazar Muhammad was killed in a firing incident in Badin village of Midh Ranjha, Kot Momin tehsil, over a family dispute.

The body was shifted to the Midh Ranjha Rural Health Centre (RHC) for a postmortem examination. Police collected evidence from the scene and launched an investigation.

DAIRY UNITS SEALED: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three dairy units in Sillanwali after their milk samples failed quality tests and registered cases against their owners.

According to officials, the food safety team took immediate action against the dairy units for selling adulterated milk. During the operation, around 500 litres of substandard and adulterated milk were confiscated and destroyed on the spot.

Further legal proceedings against the owners are underway.

RAPE CASE: Police have registered a case against a man for rape of a minor boy at Chak 12 SB, Moazzamabad.

Reports said suspect ‘A’ lured a 10-year-old boy ‘S’ into a field and allegedly raped him.

The Kot Momin police have registered a case under Section 376Iiii of the PPC and arrested the suspect.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026