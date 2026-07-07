Buffalo producing over 35kg milk wins contest

TOBA TEK SINGH: In the All Punjab Milk Competition, organised by Pakistan Dairy Farmers’ Association (PDFA), the top three prizes were won by the buffaloes owned by a Multan farmer, Haji Shaukat Dogar.

In the competition held in Faisalabad on Monday, the first prize went to the buffalo which produced 35.45kg milk, while the second and third positions were also won by the buffaloes producing 31.500kg and31.450kg milk, respectively. All the three buffaloes belonged to Haji Shaukat.

In the competition, a buffalo owned by Mian Sajjad Hali of Faisalabad and another owned by Rana Majid Khan of Changa Manga jointly won the fourth position by producing 30.550kg milk.

PDFA President Chaudhry Arif Sahi, Secretary General Tariq Salman, Vice President Tanveer Jatt, Chaudhry Saqib Chatha, Ali Randhawa, Mian Atiq, Imran Mustafa Sial and others distributed cash prizes and trophies among the position holders.

MURDER CASE ‘RESOLVED’: Lundianwala police claimed to have resolved a blind murder case reported on June 20, 2025 near Chak 570 GB in Jaranwala tehsil, arresting a suspect.

The police claimed that the victim, Pervez, was on motorcycle when an unidentified man shot him dead near Chak 570 GB and fled the scene.

The police registered the case and during investigation arrested a suspect, Umar Hayat, through geofencing and human inteligence sources, who confessed to have killed the victim.

During interrogation, the police found he was alos involved in robberies.

GIRL DROWNS: A minor girl drowned in a canal near Chak Wasaya Da Khoo on Warburton Road in Nankana Sahib district on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Abiha Fatima (4), daughter of Shahbaz, was playing on the canal bank when she slipped into the water and drowned.

Her body was fished out by the rescuers and haded over to her parents.

BODY FOUND: The body of a man has been found on the roof of a furniture shop on Zubaida Masjid Road in Toba Tek Singh on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq.

According to initial reports, the victim was allegedly killed by someone while he was asleep on the shop’s roof.

Police took the body into custody, shifted it to the DHQ hospital for autopsy and started investigations.

‘SUICIDES’: A man and a married woman allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Muzaffar Colony, Faisalabad and Samundri.

Faisalabad’s Samanabad police say Rizwan Aslam (35) shot himseld in a room of his house and later succumbed to the self-inflicted bullet wound while being shifted to hospital.

They says that Rizwas was nobless and worried about his financial circumstances.

In Samundri, a married woman allegedly died by suicide due to unknown reasons.

As per police, the woman took poison and when her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Samundri THQ hospital, where she expired.

WOMAN RAPED: A deaf and mute woman on Monday was allegedly raped by a man at Mauza Sahjhar in Athara Hazari tehsil of Jhang.

According to police, the suspect, ‘A’, along with an accomplices, forcibly entered the house of the deaf and mute woman and subjected her to rape.

Meanwhile, his accomplice stood guard outside the house.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajid Hussain says the suspect has been arrested by Kot Shakir police and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026