E-Paper | July 09, 2026

8,000 cusecs floodwater enters Nullah Dek

Our Correspondent Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

NAROWAL: Due to the heavy rains in India-held Jammu and Kashmir, 8,000 cusecs floodwater has entered the rainwater drain of Dek, cutting off land communication and forcing the authorities to stop work on the construction of the Hanjaliwala Bridge on the Zafarwal-Chawinda Road that had collapsed in the flood last year.

Last year, diversion structures in Lahri Kalan, Skroor and Deoli had broken due to heavy rains and floods, flooding dozens of villages and thousands of acres of agricultural land.

The rainwater drain of Dek has a capacity of 35,000 cusecs of water. Last year, a floodwater of 75,000 cusecs had entered the drain that swept away roads, bridges, railway tracks, electric power poles, animal shelters and residential houses.

The villages of Sapwal, Moga, Lehri Kalan, Skroor, Deoli, Mangwal, Mirzapur, Jandiala, Farooqabad, Tira, Chhani and Badhiala, among others, were affected by the flood.

Narowal District Emergency Officer Engineer Aurangzeb said the rescue teams were monitoring the flood in Nullah Dek. He said these teams were ready 24 hours to deal with possible floods and natural disasters.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe