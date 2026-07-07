8,000 cusecs floodwater enters Nullah Dek

NAROWAL: Due to the heavy rains in India-held Jammu and Kashmir, 8,000 cusecs floodwater has entered the rainwater drain of Dek, cutting off land communication and forcing the authorities to stop work on the construction of the Hanjaliwala Bridge on the Zafarwal-Chawinda Road that had collapsed in the flood last year.

Last year, diversion structures in Lahri Kalan, Skroor and Deoli had broken due to heavy rains and floods, flooding dozens of villages and thousands of acres of agricultural land.

The rainwater drain of Dek has a capacity of 35,000 cusecs of water. Last year, a floodwater of 75,000 cusecs had entered the drain that swept away roads, bridges, railway tracks, electric power poles, animal shelters and residential houses.

The villages of Sapwal, Moga, Lehri Kalan, Skroor, Deoli, Mangwal, Mirzapur, Jandiala, Farooqabad, Tira, Chhani and Badhiala, among others, were affected by the flood.

Narowal District Emergency Officer Engineer Aurangzeb said the rescue teams were monitoring the flood in Nullah Dek. He said these teams were ready 24 hours to deal with possible floods and natural disasters.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026