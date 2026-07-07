PA speaker inaugurates CNF station in Kasur

KASUR: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for the establishment of a specialised force to deal with narcotics.

Mr Khan was talking to the media after inaugurating the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force station at Ferozepur Road bypass on Monday.

He said as criminals were adopting modern methods to commit crimes, law-enforcement agencies had also started using the latest technology and techniques to combat crime, particularly drug trafficking.

He said although the Pakistan Penal Code empowered the police to deal with drug-related offences, the present era demanded specialised institutions.

Praising CM Maryam, he said the establishment of the CNF reflected her commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs from the province.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026