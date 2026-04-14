E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Pope says he will continue to speak out against war after Trump attack

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Pope Leo XIV addresses the Algerian community in the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa, in Algiers on April 13, 2026. — AFP
Pope Leo XIV addresses the Algerian community in the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa, in Algiers on April 13, 2026. — AFP
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Pope Leo has told Reuters that he plans to continue speaking out against war after US President Donald Trump’s direct attack on the leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church.

“I don’t want to get into a debate with him,” Leo told Reuters as he greeted journalists on the plane. “I don’t think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.”

“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems,” he said, speaking in English.

“Too many people are suffering in the world today,” said Leo. “Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say: ‘There’s a better way’.”

Pope Leo XIV addresses the Algerian community in the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa, in Algiers on April 13, 2026. — AFP
Pope Leo XIV addresses the Algerian community in the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa, in Algiers on April 13, 2026. — AFP
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