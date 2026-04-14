Human traffickers held

LAHORE: The FIA Multan Zone claimed on Monday to have arrested several suspects allegedly involved in human smuggling, fraud, and corruption in multiple operations carried out across south Punjab.

The crackdowns were launched on the directives of FIA Director General Dr Usman Anwar and Multan Zone Director Ataur Rehman, targeting proclaimed offenders and criminal networks involved in exploiting citizens.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle arrested Ijaz Hussain from Jampur, who allegedly deceived a citizen by taking money for arranging a job visa to Dubai but failed to do so.

In another operation, the Anti-Corruption Circle apprehended Waseem and Naeem from Bahawalnagar on charges of corruption and misuse of authority. They are accused of fraudulently facilitating the issuance of a national identity card for a woman by falsifying her marital details in collusion with accomplices.

The FIA also arrested Abdul Raheem from Rahim Yar Khan, Ahsan Ali from Bahawalpur, and Abdul Majeed from Bahawalnagar.

The accused are said to have extorted money from individuals on the pretext of arranging overseas employment visas for countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, but failed to deliver.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026