E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Fazlur Rehman hopeful of Iran-US talks second round

Muhammad Jamal Hoti Published
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat conference at Suhrawardy Ground in Dhaka on November 15. — Photo via X/@juipakofficial
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat conference at Suhrawardy Ground in Dhaka on November 15. — Photo via X/@juipakofficial
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MARDAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said here on Sunday that he did not think that talks between the US and Iran had failed.

Addressing Dastoor-i-Islam Conference at Mardan Sports Complex, he said that they were waiting for a second round of talks between both the rivals that would hopefully help to restore peace in the region.

JUI-F central and provincial leaders along with a large number of workers attended the conference.

Mr Rehman said that recent talks between America and Iran in Islamabad promoted a good image of Pakistan across the world. “We had been wanting for the last 78 years that Pakistan should play such a role, which it played recently for restoration of durable peace in the region,” he added.

JUI-F chief says parleys promoted good image of Pakistan

He said that JUI-F fully cooperated with the government during talks between the US and Iran and postponed its scheduled protests and demonstrations. He said that he did not think that talks between the US and Iran had failed.

He said that having a population of 250 million, Pakistan was an important country of the Islamic world as well as international community.

The JUI-F chief said that now decisions about important issues and affairs of the country would be made at ground instead of parliament as quarters concerned were not taking their parliamentary suggestions serious.

He claimed that JUI-F had been struggling for real independence of the country for the last 78-years. He said that the party was struggling for independent foreign policy as well as for a sovereign state where people could live with dignity.

He said that Israel had been committing unprecedented atrocities in Palestine for the last three years. “Muslims were winners and would remain winners,” he said. He alleged that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jews joined hands against Muslims.

The JUI-F chief said that he would continue to talk about important issues in the interest of Pakistan and would not silent like other political leaders. He said that the Constitution of Pakistan itself wanted imposition Islamic laws in the country. He lamented that the decision makers, who took oath on the Constitution of Pakistan, were violating their oath.

Mr Rehman claimed that secession of Bangladesh in 1971 was result of the character and behaviour of rulers. He alleged that people in corridors of power had adopted the same role again that could harm the country.

He said that members of terrorist organisations were roaming freely in the country.

He alleged that incumbent rulers assumed power through fake mandate that was why they were not acceptable to them. He said that rulers had burdened people by increasing prices on the dictation of international powers. He said that the government had to take back its decisions related to price hike.

He said that JUI-F had scheduled a series of anti-government protests, demonstrations and conferences. “In this regard, the next show of power would be held in Balochistan,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Pakistan

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Syed A. Mateen
Apr 13, 2026 09:57pm
Maulana Fazalur Rehman is a very seasoned politician and he knows very well how to manuver matter of concern from one point to another point by turning matters om 180 degrees U-turn. When next time US and Iran's delegations are invited by the government of Pakistan, I would request the government to include Maulana Fazalur Rehman in the group of mediators and facilitators so that he should be able to convince the US and Iran's delegations to sign the truce without any further delay.
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