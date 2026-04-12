US failed to gain Iran’s trust during talks, says Ghalibaf

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has said that the US failed to gain Iran’s trust during the talks.

In a post on X, Qalibaf said that before the US-Iran talks in Islamabad, he “emphasised that we have the necessary good faith and will, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the opposing side”.

He added, “My colleagues on the Iranian delegation Minaab168 raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposing side ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations”.