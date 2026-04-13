Punjab directs major cities to establish biodiversity corridors

LAHORE: Horticulture agencies across major cities in Punjab have been directed to implement the Climate Resilient Punjab Programme by establishing dedicated biodiversity corridors to protect the climate and natural habitats.

The direction was issued by the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) through a recent letter sent to the managing directors of horticulture agencies in Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Sargodha.

A biodiversity corridor is defined as a strip of plants, hedgerows or unmown land that connects isolated patches of natural habitat. According to the PHA, these corridors are increasingly used in horticulture to repair damage caused by habitat fragmentation, allowing wildlife, pollinators and insects to move freely through gardens and parks.

They are considered a key conservation tool in planning and policy frameworks, helping to balance development needs with environmental protection while supporting essential ecosystem services such as pollination, water regulation, and soil conservation.

In the letter, the managing directors have been asked to begin planting native tree species—including sheesham, shahtoot, and bargad—to increase green cover and create nesting habitats for local wildlife.

District horticulture agencies have also been directed to launch landscaping projects to develop new green spaces across their respective cities.

As part of these initiatives, shady trees will be planted near bus stops, and waiting areas will be equipped with solar-powered water coolers and fans to minimise operational costs.

Additionally, the PHA has instructed district agencies to engage students from local schools and colleges in climate awareness campaigns. Educational institutions will be encouraged to organise voluntary plantation drives to help reduce their carbon footprints.

The directive is part of a broader government effort to combat environmental degradation.

“The government wants to address smog and tackle broader air pollution challenges across the province,” PHA Director General Raja Mansoor Ahmad said while presiding over a recent meeting.

“So the government commitment in this regard must be translated into practical, on-ground measures aimed at improving air quality and strengthening environmental management.”

Ahmad emphasised the need to scale up such interventions, stating that climate pressures require swift and consistent action.

“We have a responsibility not only to respond to current environmental challenges but to take proactive steps that safeguard the future,” he said.

This new initiative is supported by sweeping regulations introduced by the Punjab government last month. The Public Parks, Greenbelts and Green Areas Protection & Regulated Emergency Transplantation Regulations 2026 were notified under the PHA Act-2025 to give special protected status to large, old and ecologically significant trees and expand green areas.

Under the new regulations, Trees with trunks over 36 inches wide or more than 30 years old are “Heritage Trees”. They can only be disturbed for urgent safety or disease reasons, with approval from a new Technical Committee.

Each district horticulture agency must establish a Technical Committee of independent experts—arborists, foresters, environmentalists, and botanists—to review requests for tree removal, pruning, or transplantation; assess ecological value and tree health; and explore alternatives.

A public digital register of Heritage Trees, with GPS locations and photos, will be available online. Tree transplantation must be considered before cutting. If removal is necessary, plant 20 saplings per tree felled, or 50 if a transplanted tree dies. Replacement trees must be native, climate-resilient, and maintained for three years.

Furthermore, Arboricultural Impact Assessments are now required for major projects impacting trees, assessing damage and planning mitigation. Uniform standards for tree transplantation and care during and after construction will enhance survival rates.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026