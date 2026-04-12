Dar says talks ended this morning, hopes US and Iran will ‘continue with positive spirit’ for peace

Addressing the media in Islamabad, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar noted that the US and Iran delegations participated in the Islamabad Talks.

“I, along with the Chief of Defence Forces and army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides that continued over the last 24 hours and ended this morning.”

He added, “On behalf of Pakistan, I would like to express gratitude to the two sides for appreciating Pakistan’s efforts to help achieve a ceasefire and its mediatory role.”

The foreign minister further said, “We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity in the entire region and beyond.”