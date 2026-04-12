E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Bangladesh retain squad for first two New Zealand ODIs

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Bangladesh line up for the anthem for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka men’s T20 Asia Cup match in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025. — AFP/File
Bangladesh line up for the anthem for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka men’s T20 Asia Cup match in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025. — AFP/File
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DHAKA: Bangladesh named an unchanged squ­ad on Saturday for the first two matches of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, the first announcement by the newly formed selection panel.

The four-member panel, led by Habibul Bashar Sumon, opted to stick with the same group that featured in the ODI series against Pakistan last mo­nth, citing continuity and overall team performance. Bangladesh beat Pakistan 2-1 in the home ODI series.

The selectors also backed out-of-form opener Saif Hassan who managed just 52 runs in three matches in the Pakistan series.

New Zealand will arrive in Bangladesh on Monday for the tour which includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

The opening two ODIs will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on April 17 and 20 followed by the third on April 23 at Chattogram.

The T20I series will begin in Chattogram with matches on April 27 and 29, before concluding in Dhaka on May 2.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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