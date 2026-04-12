E-Paper | July 18, 2026

US media emphasises rarity of direct US-Iran talks

Anwar Iqbal Published
This photo combo shows US Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. — PM Office
This photo combo shows US Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. — PM Office
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WASHINGTON: American news organisations on Saturday underscored what they described as the extraordinary rarity of direct diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, as senior officials from both countries met face-to-face.

Across US media, the dominant framing has been that such direct contact is exceptional by historical standards, marking one of the few occasions in nearly half a century when senior US and Iranian officials have engaged in open, in-person negotiations.

CNN highlighted that the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, held direct talks with Iranian leaders, stressing that the encounter represented a significant departure from decades of indirect diplomacy.

The network repeatedly emphasised that such high-level meetings have been extremely rare since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, noting that even when dialogue occurred in the past, it was largely conducted through intermediaries.

The New York Times paper framed the talks as a diplomatic moment shaped as much by their symbolic rarity as by their potential substance, underscoring that Washington and Tehran have had almost no sustained tradition of direct negotiation at this level.

Similarly, The Washington Post noted that the very act of meeting face-to-face was being treated in Washington as a significant development in itself, regardless of whether immediate breakthroughs emerge.

USA Today highlighted that US officials viewed the meeting as an unusual but potentially necessary step to end the ongoing conflict and prevent further regional escalation.

Parallel developments

While the rarity of diplomacy has dominated coverage, US outlets also focused on parallel developments surrounding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping lane.

President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the United States was “clearing out” the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks were widely noted in US coverage due to the waterway’s strategic importance and its long association with US-Iran tensions.

US media reported that these military developments ran alongside diplomatic efforts, reflecting a dual-track approach of negotiation and security pressure.

Analysts quoted in American outlets noted that the combination of direct talks and maritime operations underscored the strategic stakes involved, particularly given Iran’s historical ability to disrupt shipping through the narrow waterway.

US media also noted that the fact that such engagement was taking place in a third-country setting had been treated as significant in itself, reflecting how Pakistan’s untiring efforts made this possible.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

US Iran Rift
World

Anwar Iqbal is the Washington correspondent for Dawn. During a long journalism career, he has interviewed world leaders and cultural icons, including US Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, poets Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Josh Malihabadi, Bacha Khan, Nobel laureate Abdus Salam, and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Anwar Iqbal

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Suchbaat
Apr 12, 2026 10:39am
This unique opportunity to the US and Iran was facilitated by Pakistan. In the field of diplomacy to pause a war and give peace a chance Pakistan is a shining star in the world.
Recommend 0
Suchbaat
Apr 12, 2026 11:14am
Peace is the way to go, and striving for it is the right thing. Pakistan's role is commendable Old foes finally met to share their respective points of view. The very fact that they attempted to find a path to end the war is an achievement in itself. America should not be dictated by a war monger a/k/a Bibi to fight his wars.
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F Ghani
Apr 12, 2026 01:04pm
Excellent efforts from Pakistani leadership to convince two world leaders, come to the table for talks and finding some common grounds to end the conflict. Even when the talks were inconclusive, it has broken the ice, which is still a huge accomplishment for everyone involved. This report is very readable however it would be much more effective reading if the word underscore was not used in this context.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 12, 2026 06:05pm
Talks without de-freeze of rigid relations first through well thought of measures, are more than often destined to failures.
Recommend 0
Chung
Apr 12, 2026 06:13pm
Asim Munir and Shabazz Sharif should be given Nobel Prize for their efforts !
Recommend 0

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