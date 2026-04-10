A divine design

FOR generations, we have approached the Quran with a curious confidence: open it anywhere, extract a verse, and assume we have grasped its meaning. Yet taking a single thread from a woven fabric seldom reveals the design it was part of. The harm done by mistranslation is real — but the harm done by misreading the Quran’s inner architecture may be far greater. The book presents itself as a kitab, a structured whole. Our reading habits, however, often reduce it to detachable statements.

The practice of isolating verses has become deeply entrenched. In debates, sermons, legal arguments and online exchanges, a familiar demand recurs: ‘show me the verse’. A line is lifted from its rhetorical setting and made to carry the weight of doctrine or judgement. Context becomes optional. Structure disappears.

A remarkable intellectual effort in the subcontinent sought to recover precisely this lost sense of design. Hamiduddin Farahi argued that the Quran possesses nazm, an intrinsic coherence that binds verses and chapters into meaningful wholes. His student Amin Ahsan Islahi developed this insight into a comprehensive exegetical vision: the Quran, he proposed, is organised into seven major thematic groups; many surahs occur in deliberate pairs; and each chapter revolves around a central axis that governs its internal flow. Javed Ahmad Ghamidi has since articulated this structural reading for contemporary audiences, insisting that no verse can be understood apart from the argument of its surah and the larger design of the Quran.

When read through the lens of nazm, the Quran reveals patterns of striking sophistication. Themes are introduced, suspended and returned to. Narratives mirror one another. Law is embedded within moral exhortation. Warnings are balanced by promises. Meaning emerges not from isolated lines but from relationships across passages.

Modern literary scholarship describes a similar phenomenon as ‘ring composition’ — a concentric structure common in ancient Semitic texts. Ideas are arranged symmetrically around a central pivot; outer sections echo and illuminate each other. The movement is not linear accumulation but rhythmic return.

The Quran reveals patterns of striking elegance.

This differs markedly from the argumentative style that shapes much of modern intellectual training. Western readers, influenced by Greek rhetorical models, expect a text to advance step by step: thesis, supporting arguments, refutation, conclusion. A superb example is Areopagitica by John Milton, whose prose unfolds like a courtroom address, building inexorably towards its claim. It is brilliant, and unmistakably linear.

But the Quran moves in arcs rather than straight lines. It juxtaposes history with prophecy, law with narrative, warning with mercy. It returns repeatedly to central moral concerns — justice, accountability, gratitude — each time deepening their resonance. To demand that it conform to Greek argumentative norms is to impose an alien yardstick.

The consequences of ignoring this architecture are not merely academic. Fragmented reading has encouraged fragmented thinking. Verses become slogans. Legal rulings are abstracted from the ethical arcs that give them proportion. This fragmentation also mirrors a deeper malaise of our age: the shortening of attention spans. We scroll. We skim. We excerpt. We consume statements in isolation. Speed becomes virtue; brevity becomes authority. The digital rhythm of life trains us to prefer fragments over wholes.

The Quran resists this rhythm. Its structure rejects unnatural speed. Its repetitions require patience. Its arguments unfold across passages. Its symmetry can only be perceived through sustained attention. One cannot apprehend nazm in a hurry. The text invites a slower encounter, one that tempers reaction with reflection and replaces impulsive judgement with layered understanding.

When structure disappears, balance disappears. When reading becomes hurried, wisdom recedes.

The verses were not revealed as bullet points but as discourse meant to be heard, recited, pondered and lived with. Its architecture disciplines the reader. It slows the mind. It restores proportion.

Recovering nazm is therefore not an antiquarian exercise. It is an antidote to fragmentation, intellectual and spiritual. It reminds us that meaning unfolds across passages, not merely within them. It teaches us to listen for echoes rather than hunt for isolated quotations.

To read the Quran atomistically is to mistake threads for patterns. To read it structurally is to encounter a woven design — coherent, deliberate and morally purposeful. The Quran does not apologise for the way it speaks. Perhaps it is time we stopped asking it to speak at the speed of our impatience.

The writer is lecturer, Aga Khan University Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

abbas.husain@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026