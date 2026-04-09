E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Iran, Saudi FMs hold first call since start of conflict, discuss ways to reduce tensions

AFPNews Desk Published
This photo combo shows Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (L) and Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi (R). — Reuters/File
This photo combo shows Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (L) and Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi (R). — Reuters/File
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Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Thursday.

It marked the first official contact between the countries since Tehran launched strikes against its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for Israeli-American attacks.

“During the call, they reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region,” the Saudi ministry said.

The phone call comes a day after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Israel.

Following the ceasefire, Prince Faisal also held phone calls with his counterparts from the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkiye and Jordan, according to statements by the foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the ceasefire, with its foreign ministry expressing hope that it would lead to a “comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation”.

It further expressed the hope that the ceasefire would enhance regional security and halt “any aggression or policies that infringe upon the sovereignty, security and stability of the region’s countries”.

As per the statement, Saudi Arabia called for an end to attacks on countries in the Gulf and stressed that the Strait of Hormuz should be opened.

It also commended the “productive efforts” undertaken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir in securing the two-week truce.

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