Iran’s engagement removed doubts about Vance’s participation in Islamabad talks

WASHINGTON: The White House’s abrupt confirmation of Vice President JD Vance’s role in the Islamabad talks was driven less by “security concerns” and more by a pivotal shift in Iran’s willingness to engage directly at the highest level — a development that significantly elevated the diplomatic stakes.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told The New York Post that Vance might not travel to Islamabad for Iran negotiations, citing “security reasons,” while other senior aides would represent the administration.

Hours later, however, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Vance would indeed lead the negotiating team, joined by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with the first round of talks scheduled for Saturday morning local time.

Leavitt framed the decision as reflecting the administration’s firm commitment to direct engagement with Iran on the issue.

The key driver behind this shift was not merely operational risk but the confirmation that Tehran would send a senior negotiating team of its own, headed by Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Pakistani and Iranian sources named Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as another key member of the delegation, underscoring Tehran’s serious commitment to the diplomatic process.

Ghalibaf: Hardline pragmatist

With many of Iran’s most prominent figures gone following a concerted assassination campaign, Ghalibaf — a former Revolutionary Guards commander, Tehran mayor, national police chief, and presidential candidate — has emerged as a central figure linking the political, security, and clerical elites.

Long regarded as a protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and a confidant of his son Mojtaba, Ghalibaf has been a leading voice of defiance against Israel and the United States. Yet despite his hardline credentials, he has cultivated a reputation as a moderniser and pragmatist, able to navigate Tehran’s complex corridors of power.

His unique ability to communicate with both Revolutionary Guards commanders and the clerical leadership has positioned him as the logical choice to lead Iran’s delegation in Islamabad.

Ghalibaf’s appointment signals Tehran’s intent to engage seriously, combining both firmness and flexibility in its approach to negotiations with Washington.

Pakistan’s mediation had appeared to hit a snag when reports surfaced of continuing setbacks and conflicting signals from Tehran. But persistent diplomatic engagement from Islamabad, including intense overnight exchanges involving senior Pakistani, Iranian and US representatives, helped keep the ceasefire framework alive.

As the talks approach, all eyes will be on whether Iran’s commitment to direct negotiations — embodied in Ghalibaf’s and Araghchi’s participation — can translate into a sustainable agreement, and whether the carefully managed US decision to send its vice president will deepen prospects for a lasting ceasefire.